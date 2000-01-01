Company Profile

CHC Student Housing Corp is a Toronto-based owner and operator of Canadian student housing properties. The company is primarily focused on acquiring high-quality properties in close proximity to universities and colleges in primary and well understood secondary markets throughout Canada. It owns properties in London and Kingston, Ontario, and Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.