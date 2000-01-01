Company Profile

Checkit PLC is a real-time operations management software company. It builds and manages smart apps that guide and enforce user workflows and checks, manage exceptions and create audit trails. Checkit users operate in many sectors including Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Real Estate Management and Manufacturing.Elektron Technology PLC designs, manufactures and markets products that connect, monitor and control. Its segments include Bulgin, Checkit and Instrumentation, Monitoring and Control (IMC).