UK company
Market Info

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info

  Market Cap: £20.940m
  Symbol: LSE:CKT
  Industry: Technology
  Sector: Software - Application
  • Currency
  ISIN: GB00B0C5RG72

Company Profile

Checkit PLC is a real-time operations management software company. It builds and manages smart apps that guide and enforce user workflows and checks, manage exceptions and create audit trails. Checkit users operate in many sectors including Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Real Estate Management and Manufacturing.Elektron Technology PLC designs, manufactures and markets products that connect, monitor and control. Its segments include Bulgin, Checkit and Instrumentation, Monitoring and Control (IMC).

