Company Info - CMPI
- Market Cap$300.110m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CMPI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS1628181083
Company Profile
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer.