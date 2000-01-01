Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company’s international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and others. Most of the company’s revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.Cheesecake Factory Inc operates casual dining restaurants. It also operates bakery production facilities which produce desserts for its restaurants, international licenses and third-party bakery customers.