Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates roughly 200 restaurants in the United States. Most stores operate under The Cheesecake Factory name, but the company also owns The Grand Lux Cafe and RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen. Cheesecake Factory's small international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The Cheesecake Factory also has two bakery production facilities where it makes dozens of varieties of cheesecakes, which are distributed for sale at the company and licensees restaurants. The majority of company revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants.Cheesecake Factory Inc operates casual dining restaurants. It also operates bakery production facilities which produce desserts for its restaurants, international licenses and third-party bakery customers.