Cheetah Mobile Inc ADR (NYSE:CMCM)
- Market Cap$475.110m
- SymbolNYSE:CMCM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINUS1630751048
Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc is a software applications provider. The company's products provide assistance in online marketing and mobile internet security, among others.