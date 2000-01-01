Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant PJSC GDR (LSE:CHZN)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CHZN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHZN

  • Market Cap$431.950m
  • SymbolLSE:CHZN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1635232028

Company Profile

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant PJSC is a mining company extracting and processing ore to produce zinc and lead concentrates, and produces and distributes zinc, zinc alloys and by-products. Its segments consist of Mining, Smelting, and Alloying.

Latest CHZN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CHZN Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .