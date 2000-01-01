Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CEMI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CEMI
- Market Cap$83.280m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CEMI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS1635722093
Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes point of care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. Its products are rapid tests for the detection of HIV 1/2 antibodies, and for the detection of HIV and Syphilis antibodies.