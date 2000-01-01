Company Profile

Chemical Industries (Far East) Ltd is engaged in the sole manufacturer of Chemical products in Singapore. The company operates through two segments Industrial Chemicals and Properties. It generates maximum revenue from the Industrial Chemicals segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Singapore. Its product portfolio consists of Chlorine, Caustic Soda, Sodium HypoChlorite, and Hydrochloric Acid.Chemical Industries (Far East) Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemicals. It is also engaged in the business of managing & renting of commercial properties.