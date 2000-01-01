ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CCXI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CCXI
- Market Cap$1.937bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CCXI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS16383L1061
Company Profile
ChemoCentryx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer.