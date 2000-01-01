Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CMMB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CMMB
- Market Cap$181.870m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CMMB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS16385C1045
Company Profile
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage biotech company, focusing on the discovery and development of therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with large unmet need. The company's lead candidate, CM-101, is a monoclonal antibody that targets CCL24 and was shown to interfere with the underlying biology of liver, skin and lung fibrosis using a novel and differentiated mechanism of action. It is advancing three Phase 2 clinical trials in parallel for CM-101 treating rare fibrotic conditions.