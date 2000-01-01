Chemring Group (LSE:CHG)

UK company
Market Info - CHG

Company Info - CHG

  • Market Cap£654.100m
  • SymbolLSE:CHG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B45C9X44

Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC is a defence technology company. The company is engaged in the development and manufacture of Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic Systems for the aerospace, defence and security markets.

