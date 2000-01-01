Chemring Group (LSE:CHG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CHG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CHG
- Market Cap£654.100m
- SymbolLSE:CHG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINGB00B45C9X44
Company Profile
Chemring Group PLC is a defence technology company. The company is engaged in the development and manufacture of Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic Systems for the aerospace, defence and security markets.