Company Info - CHE.UN
- Market CapCAD432.450m
- SymbolTSE:CHE.UN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINCA16387P1036
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. It owns nearly 62 production facilities in North America.