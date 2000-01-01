Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CHMG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CHMG
- Market Cap$131.500m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CHMG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS1640241014
Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corp is a bank holding firm. It provides financial services, including demand, savings and time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer loans, letters of credit, wealth management services, employee benefit plans, securities, and insurance brokerage services. Its business operations are organized into two segments, Core Banking, and Wealth Management Group. It derives most of its revenues from the core banking segment.Chemung Financial Corp provides financial services, including demand, savings and time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer loans, and wealth management services.