Chemung Financial Corp is a bank holding firm. It provides financial services, including demand, savings and time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer loans, letters of credit, wealth management services, employee benefit plans, securities, and insurance brokerage services. Its business operations are organized into two segments, Core Banking, and Wealth Management Group. It derives most of its revenues from the core banking segment.