Company Profile

Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products. The company's services are used in automotive, packaging, home appliances, consumer electronics, mobile phones, and other businesses. The group operates through the geographic segments of Mainland China and Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Other Overseas Countries. The Mainland China and Hong Kong region generates maximum revenue for the company.Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells plastic injection moulding machines and related products in Mainland China and Hong Kong, Taiwan and other overseas countries.