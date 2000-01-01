Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp DR (SGX:CKW)
- SymbolSGX:CKW
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- ISINUS16412W1071
Chi Mei Materials Technology Corp is specialized in polarizer manufacturing, production, research and development and processing of optoelectronic products. The operation area of the company includes Taiwan and Mainland China.