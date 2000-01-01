Chengdu PUTIAN Telecommunications Cable Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1202)
Chengdu PUTIAN Telecommunications Cable Co Ltd engaged in the manufacture and sale of telecommunications cables, optical fibres and the cable joining sleeves. Its segments include Copper cables and related products, Optical communication products, Wire bushings and related products and Aluminium rod and related products. The company derives maximum revenue from Optical communication products segment.Chengdu PUTIAN Telecommunications Cable Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of different types of telecommunications cables, optical fibres and cable joining sleeves.