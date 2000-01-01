Chengdu PUTIAN Telecommunications Cable Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1202)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1202

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1202

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1202
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000002C2

Company Profile

Chengdu PUTIAN Telecommunications Cable Co Ltd engaged in the manufacture and sale of telecommunications cables, optical fibres and the cable joining sleeves. Its segments include Copper cables and related products, Optical communication products, Wire bushings and related products and Aluminium rod and related products. The company derives maximum revenue from Optical communication products segment.Chengdu PUTIAN Telecommunications Cable Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of different types of telecommunications cables, optical fibres and cable joining sleeves.

Latest 1202 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .