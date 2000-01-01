Cheniere Energy Inc Ordinary Shares (AMEX:LNG)

North American company
Company Info - LNG

  • Market Cap$16.748bn
  • SymbolAMEX:LNG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16411R2085

Company Profile

Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the under-development Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.Cheniere Energy Inc is a Houston-based energy company primarily engaged in LNG-related businesses. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana. The business segments are LNG terminal business and LNG and natural gas marketing business.

Currently there for this company.