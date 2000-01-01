Cheniere Energy Inc (AMEX:LNG)
North American company
Market Cap: $8.131bn
Symbol: AMEX:LNG
Industry: Energy
Sector: Oil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
ISIN: US16411R2085
Company Profile
Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the under-development Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.Cheniere Energy Inc is a Houston-based energy company primarily engaged in LNG-related businesses. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana. The business segments are LNG terminal business and LNG and natural gas marketing business.