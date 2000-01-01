Company Profile

Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the under-development Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.Cheniere Energy Inc is a Houston-based energy company primarily engaged in LNG-related businesses. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana. The business segments are LNG terminal business and LNG and natural gas marketing business.