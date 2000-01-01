Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (AMEX:CQH)
Company Info - CQH
- Market Cap$7.431bn
- SymbolAMEX:CQH
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINUS16411W1080
Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC is a limited partnership. Its business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Partners' limited which is engaged in developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities.