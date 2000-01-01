Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (AMEX:CQH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CQH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CQH

  • Market Cap$7.431bn
  • SymbolAMEX:CQH
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16411W1080

Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC is a limited partnership. Its business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Partners' limited which is engaged in developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities.

Latest CQH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .