Chesapeake Energy Corp Ordinary Shares - New (NASDAQ:CHK) Share Price

CHK
Chesapeake Energy Corp Ordinary Shares - New
North American company
Energy
Oil & Gas E&P
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corp is a US-based exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. Geographically, the company focuses its exploration, development, acquisition, and production efforts in the operating areas of Marcellus, Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville, Northwestern Louisiana (Gulf Coast); Eagle Ford, South Texas; Powder River Basin, Stacked pay in Wyoming; and Brazos Valley - Southeast Texas.Chesapeake Energy Corp is a natural gas and oil exploration, development, acquisition and production company. It also owns an oil and natural gas marketing business. Its portfolio includes unconventional oil and natural gas assets in U.S. onshore plays.
NASDAQ:CHK
US1651677353
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest CHK News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News