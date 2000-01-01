Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp is a Canadian mining company focused on the exploration, development, and recovery of precious metals. The company's operations are principally directed towards the development of the company's Metates project in Durango State, Mexico and generating a pipeline of exploration projects in north western Mexico. In addition, it also holds interests in La Gitana, La Cecilia, and El Escorpion projects. The group primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Geographically all the operations are primarily functioned through the regions of Canada.