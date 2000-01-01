Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CHKR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHKR

  • Market Cap$24.980m
  • SymbolNYSE:CHKR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1651851099

Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil and natural gas producing wells. The Trust has royalty rights to horizontal wells in the Colony Granite Wash area in Washita County, Oklahoma.

Latest CHKR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .