Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CHKR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CHKR
- Market Cap$24.980m
- SymbolNYSE:CHKR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS1651851099
Company Profile
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil and natural gas producing wells. The Trust has royalty rights to horizontal wells in the Colony Granite Wash area in Washita County, Oklahoma.