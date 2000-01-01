Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)
Company Info - CHSP
- Market Cap$1.651bn
- SymbolNYSE:CHSP
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
- Currency
- ISINUS1652401027
Company Profile
Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust. The company invests in upper-upscale hotels in business and convention markets and select-service hotels in urban settings in USA.