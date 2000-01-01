Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK)
Industry: Utilities
Sector: Utilities - Regulated Gas
ISIN: US1653031088
Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corp is an American energy company primarily engaged in the provision of regulated energy services. Chesapeake Utilities segments its operations into Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy units. Most of the company's total revenue is derived from its natural gas distribution and transmission business within the Regulated Energy division. While this division distributes the most gas to industrial consumers in Florida in terms of volume, it generates the most revenue from residential customers living around the Delmarva Peninsula in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. Chesapeake's propane distribution and wholesale business in its Unregulated Energy division also generates a significant amount of revenue from sales in the same region.Chesapeake Utilities Corp is a diversified energy company engaged, through its operating divisions and subsidiaries, in regulated and unregulated energy businesses.