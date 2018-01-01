Cheshi Technology Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1490) Share Price

Company Profile

Cheshi Technology Inc is an investment holding company that operates an online automobile vertical media platform in China. It offers automobile content produced by an in-house content team and distributed across the group's proprietary. It operates in two segments: Online Advertising Services, which provides automobile-related advertising services, and publication of automobile-related articles and videos, both of which are published on the Group's online platform. and Transaction Facilitation Services. Nearly all of its revenue comes from the Online Advertising segment. Geographically, it operates only in China.