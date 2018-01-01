Cheshi Technology Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1490) Share Price

1490
Cheshi Technology Inc Ordinary Shares
APAC company
Communication Services
Advertising Agencies
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XHKG
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Cheshi Technology Inc is an investment holding company that operates an online automobile vertical media platform in China. It offers automobile content produced by an in-house content team and distributed across the group's proprietary. It operates in two segments: Online Advertising Services, which provides automobile-related advertising services, and publication of automobile-related articles and videos, both of which are published on the Group's online platform. and Transaction Facilitation Services. Nearly all of its revenue comes from the Online Advertising segment. Geographically, it operates only in China.
SEHK:1490
KYG2R50A1062
HKD
Loading Comparison
Latest 1490 News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News