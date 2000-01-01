Company Profile

Chesnara PLC acts as a Life Assurance and Pensions consolidator in the United Kingdom. The company's reportable segments include CA, Movestic, Waard Group, Scildon, and Other group activities. It derives maximum revenue from the Scildon segment. The group investment markets include Australia, UK, Hong Kong, Japan, and the USA. It provides unit-linked and non-linked contracts, which include death and morbidity benefits on whole life, endowment and term assurance basis as well as immediate annuity plans written from vesting pensions through its subsidiary.Chesnara PLC acts as a Life Assurance and Pensions consolidator in United Kingdom. It is a holding company which is engaged in the management of Life and Pension policies in UK, Sweden and the Netherlands.