Chesterfield Resources (LSE:CHF)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CHF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHF

  • Market Cap£1.860m
  • SymbolLSE:CHF
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF2F1X78

Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources PLC is a special purpose acquisition company. The company is formed for the purpose of acquiring a company, business or asset that has operations in the mining sector that it will then look to develop and expand.

Latest CHF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CHF Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .