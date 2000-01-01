Chesterfield Resources (LSE:CHF)
Market Info - CHF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CHF
- Market Cap£1.860m
- SymbolLSE:CHF
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF2F1X78
Company Profile
Chesterfield Resources PLC is a special purpose acquisition company. The company is formed for the purpose of acquiring a company, business or asset that has operations in the mining sector that it will then look to develop and expand.