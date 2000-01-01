CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CHFS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CHFS
- Market Cap$3.120m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CHFS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS12542Q7060
Company Profile
CHF Solutions Inc focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow System which is designed to remove excess fluid primarily excess salt and water) from patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy.