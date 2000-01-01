Chi Ho Development Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8423)
Company Info - 8423
- Market CapHKD356.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8423
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINKYG446491048
Company Profile
Chi Ho Development Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is a contractor providing RMAA and fitting-out works services in Hong Kong. It offers services including renovation and maintenance works, and alteration and addition works and fitting-out works.