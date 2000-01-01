Chi Ho Development Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8423)

Market Info - 8423

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8423

  • Market CapHKD356.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8423
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG446491048

Company Profile

Chi Ho Development Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is a contractor providing RMAA and fitting-out works services in Hong Kong. It offers services including renovation and maintenance works, and alteration and addition works and fitting-out works.

