Company Profile
Chi Kan Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based formwork contractor, mainly engaged in the provision of formwork services. The company's services include conventional formwork which is built on-site by mainly using timber and plywood; and prefabricated formwork which is built out of prefabricated modules by mainly using aluminium and steel. It also provides other construction services, including plastering, installing curtain wall and other miscellaneous works on an ancillary basis. It derives all its revenue from Hong Kong.