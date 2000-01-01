Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc (TSX:CBG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CBG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CBG
- Market CapCAD5.600m
- SymbolTSX:CBG
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA1671012039
Company Profile
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc is a natural resources company based in Canada. It is mainly engaged in exploration and development properties located in Chibougmau, Quebec.