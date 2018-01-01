Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) Share Price

REFI
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Real Estate
Right Arrow 2
REIT - Mortgage
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is engaged in a commercial real estate finance company. Its primary investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders over time, primarily through consistent current income dividends and other distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Symbol
NASDAQ:REFI
ISIN
US1672391026
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest REFI News