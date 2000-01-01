Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments namely fasteners and assembly equipment. Its fastener segment consists of the manufacture and sale of rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The assembly equipment segment consists primarily of the manufacture of automatic rivet setting machines, automatic assembly equipment and parts and tools for such machines.