Market Info - 976

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 976

  • Market CapHKD642.060m
  • SymbolSEHK:976
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4465A1004

Company Profile

Chiho Environmental Group Ltd is a metal recycling and environmental protection company. It principally engages in recycling, disassembling, and processing mixed metal scrap into reusable materials. It also develops car demolition and e-waste treatment.

