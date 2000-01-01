Chilean Metals Inc (TSX:CMX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CMX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMX

  • Market CapCAD0.500m
  • SymbolTSX:CMX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1688833047

Company Profile

Chilean Metals Inc is a resource exploration company. The firm, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in exploring for gold, silver, copper, and iron on its various properties located in Chile.

Latest CMX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .