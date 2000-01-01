Chill Brands Group (LSE:CHLL)
UK company
Company Profile
Chill Brands Group PLC, formerly Zoetic International PLC is engaged in the CBD business which sells a range of products in the United States and the United Kingdom through two brands Zoetic and Chill. The chill brand is a tobacco alternative selling smokables and chew pouches whereas Zoetic is a supplier of CBD oils. It generates revenue from the sale of CBD products.Highlands Natural Resources PLC focuses on acquiring oil and gas producing assets and other technology and mineral rights allied to the oil and gas sector.