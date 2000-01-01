Chimera Investment Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CIM)

North American company
Company Info - CIM

  • Market Cap$2.545bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CIM
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Mortgage
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16934Q2084

Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. These investments include a variety of government-sponsored agency residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate-related securities. Agency mortgage-backed securities represent the largest share of this portfolio, while subprime residential mortgage loans and non-agency RMBS also make up substantial shares. A significant percentage of these securities are backed by properties in California. Chimera generates nearly all of its income from interest payments derived from its investments.Chimera Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets. Its investments include various government-sponsored agency such as residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

