Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CIM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CIM
- Market Cap$3.897bn
- SymbolNYSE:CIM
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS16934Q2084
Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets. Its investments include various government-sponsored agency such as residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.