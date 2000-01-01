Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CIM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CIM

  • Market Cap$3.897bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CIM
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16934Q2084

Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets. Its investments include various government-sponsored agency such as residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Latest CIM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .