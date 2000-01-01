Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CHM)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CHM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CHM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CHM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINAU0000121576
Company Profile
Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company engaged in developing a cancer cell therapy drug. Its technology CLTX-CAR T uses chlorotoxin, a peptide discovered in scorpion venom, as the tumor-targeting component of the CAR to reprogram T cells.