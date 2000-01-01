Company Profile

China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in high-tech manufacture-related businesses. The company offers plastic products, liquid crystal display, printed circuit boards and intelligent chargers. In addition, it is also engaged in industrial property investment activities and cross-border e-commerce services. Business operation is primarily functioned through the region of Hong Kong.China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in research, development,manufacture and commercialization of space technologies and products such as spacecrafts, launch vehicles and satellites.