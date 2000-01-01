China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd (SEHK:606)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD21.667bn
  • SymbolSEHK:606
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0606037437

Company Profile

China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd is engaged in the farm products industry in China. Its core activities include production of vegetable oil, rice and wheat processing, biochemical and brewing materials.

