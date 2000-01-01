China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd (SEHK:606)
- Market CapHKD21.667bn
- SymbolSEHK:606
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- ISINHK0606037437
Company Profile
China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd is engaged in the farm products industry in China. Its core activities include production of vegetable oil, rice and wheat processing, biochemical and brewing materials.