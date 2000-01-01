China Agri-Products Exchange Ltd (SEHK:149)
- Market CapHKD637.000m
- SymbolSEHK:149
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINBMG2150P2343
China Agri-Products Exchange Ltd is an investment holding company. The firm through its subsidiaries is engaged in the management and sales of agricultural produce exchange markets in China. It is also engaged in the property sales business.