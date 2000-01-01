China Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1069)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1069
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1069
- Market CapHKD110.240m
- SymbolSEHK:1069
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG2152L1169
Company Profile
China Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which is engaged in the business of management of new agriculture and forestry resources in the People's Republic of China.