China Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1069)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1069

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1069

  • Market CapHKD110.240m
  • SymbolSEHK:1069
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2152L1169

Company Profile

China Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which is engaged in the business of management of new agriculture and forestry resources in the People's Republic of China.

Latest 1069 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .