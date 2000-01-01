China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1848)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1848

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1848

  • Market CapHKD5.736bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1848
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirports & Air Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG211241057

Company Profile

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd is an aircraft solutions provider in Asia. It offers aircraft solutions for aging aircraft, full life-cycle solutions, covering aircraft leasing, fleet planning consultation.

Latest 1848 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .