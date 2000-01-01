China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1848)
Market Cap: HKD5.736bn
Symbol: SEHK:1848
Industry: Industrials
Sector: Airports & Air Services
ISIN: KYG211241057
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd is an aircraft solutions provider in Asia. It offers aircraft solutions for aging aircraft, full life-cycle solutions, covering aircraft leasing, fleet planning consultation.