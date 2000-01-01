China Animal Healthcare Ltd (SEHK:940)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 940
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 940
- Market CapHKD10.223bn
- SymbolSEHK:940
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINBMG211151037
Company Profile
China Animal Healthcare Ltd is an animal drug manufacturer. It is engaged in manufacture, sales and distribution of compound chemical drugs (comprising powdered drugs and injection drugs) and biological drugs for poultry and livestock in the PRC.