China Aoyuan Group Ltd (SEHK:3883)
Company Info - 3883
- Market CapHKD27.765bn
- SymbolSEHK:3883
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - General
- ISINKYG2119Z1090
Company Profile
China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. Its projects are held in Guangdong, Shenyang, Chongqing, Hunan, Guangxi, Jiangxi and among others.