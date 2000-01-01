China Art Financial Holdings Ltd Registered Shs Reg S (SEHK:1572)
Company Profile
China Art Financial Holdings Ltd is an art finance service provider in China. It is engaged in operating art financing channels. The operating business segments of the company are, Art and asset pawn business, and Art and asset auction business. The company auctions products like Zisha artwork, Calligraphies and paintings, Jewel artwork, and others. Geographically, the company has a business presence in China and Hong Kong, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from China.