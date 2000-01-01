Company Profile

China Graphene Group Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Property investment; Horticultural services; Graphene manufacturing and sales; Property management and other related services and Money lending. The company generates maximum revenue from the Property investment segment. Its Property investment segment is engaged in leasing out residential properties. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong.China Graphene Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The group is engaged in the manufacturing of graphene and production and sales of graphene-related products, property related business and provision of horticultural services.