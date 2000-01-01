China Assurance Finance Group Ltd (SEHK:8090)
- Market CapHKD72.480m
- SymbolSEHK:8090
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG211481125
Company Profile
China Assurance Finance Group Ltd is a financial service providing financial guarantee services, performance guarantee services, and advisory services in the China. It also provides software development services and online trading platforms services.